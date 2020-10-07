1/1
Genevieve Stephanie McSpirit
1936 - 2020
KINGSTON- Genevieve Stephanie McSpirit, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home. She was born in the Town of Wawayanda on Oct. 6, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Casimer and Stephanie (Grzonka) Tomaszewski. She graduated from Montgomery High School Class of 1955 and attended Orange County Community College. In 1956 she came to Kingston and was employed by IBM for five years. On Nov. 5, 1960 she married Raymond James McSpirit. Married for 60 years, together they have four grown children, Kevin of Bridgeport, Conn., Dr. Stephanie McSpirit of Richmond, Ky., Rose Clark and her husband Jeff of Clary, N.Y., and Daniel and his wife Nicole of Denver, Colo. She has ten grandchildren Raymond, Erin, Collin, Sean, Genevieve, Eleanor, and Evelyn McSpirit, Andrew, Patrick, and Megan Clark, and two great-grandchildren, Jax Raymond Little and Stokes Sparks. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Baldwin, of Franklin, N.Y. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Gregory Tomaszewski, and sister, Teresa Tomaszewski. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Nature Center of Kingston- P.O. Box 3923 Kingston, N.Y., 12402, or Hurley Cemetery Association-P.O. Box 373 Hurley, N.Y., 12443. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Saturday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. St. Joseph's Church, Kingston. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home and church. Burial to follow in Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/genevieve-stephanie-mcspirit

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
OCT
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
