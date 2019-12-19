|
|
SHOKAN- George A.Thomas, 68, of Shokan died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 20, 1951 in Bay Shore, N.Y.; son of the late James "J.T." and Florence Larned Thomas. An area resident since 1963, he was a member of the first graduating class of the Bennett School, and a 1969 graduate of Onteora Central Schools. He fondly recalls riding a motorcycle down the school hallway as part of his report presentation! He continued his education at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondack's, and Ulster County Community College. He and his family were avid supporters of the Olive Rescue Squad. George had been a member, officer, and director of the Phoenicia Fish & Game for 19 years, three of which he served as president. He could be counted on, to organize and orchestrate process that stocked the Esopus Creek for many years. In addition to assisting with archery and hand gun training, he had excellent outdoor skills in hunting, fishing, and boating. He has had a boat on the reservoir, since he was a kid. He and his wife Sherry have taught country line dancing for over 20 years, and often had a group perform at Olive Day. Many many friendships have developed from the comaraderie of the dancing couples, and the talented musicians. They have enjoyed many bus trips, touring the USA. He was employed at Ametek Rotron for 25 years. George was a licensed New York State Land Surveyor, and could be counted on to help his neighbors in many ways. Surviving are his wife, Sherry Heldron Thomas; daughter Kylene (Ralph) Leiter; daughter-in-law, Susan Thomas; brother, Glenn (Amy) Thomas of Kentucky; and grandchildren: Everett, Brooke, Bryce, and Rhett. He was predeceased by his son, Aron in 2014; brother, David;and twin grandchildren, Rylee and Raelyn. A Service to celebrate the life of George will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Interment will take place in the Spring. Friends will be received on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olivebridge Fire Dept., or the Olive Rescue Squad. You may share a special memory on George's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-a-thomas
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 20, 2019