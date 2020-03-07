|
|
ACCORD- George B. Carney, 70, of Accord, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston. He was born Jan. 11, 1950 in Asheville, N.C. He was a son of the late Mosely R. and Hazel P. Penley Carney. George met his wife of 49 years, Janet M. Worden Carney, while serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. They married on Feb. 14, 1971 in the Stone Ridge Methodist Church and lived in the area the rest his life. George was employed for many years for the Wonderly Co. in Kingston traveling throughout the country delivering and doing installations. He currently was a self employed landscaper. He loved spending time with his family.In addition to his wife Janet of Accord, he is survived by a daughter, Janet Kean of Wurtsboro; a son, George B. Carney, Jr., of Accord; a brother, Larry Carney of Kingston; two grandchildren, Kaytlynn Muller of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Scott Kean of Wurtsboro; and many nieces and nephews. A sister, Marcelle Ashe died in 2018. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11,2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Military Honors will be by American Legion Post 1219 and the United States Marine Corps. There are no calling hours at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-b-carney
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2020