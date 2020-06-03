George Braunstein
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORLANDO, FLA.-George Braunstein, 96, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Kingston, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, N.J., the son of the late Ida Braunstein. George was a private first class NCO during World War II and was proud to defend his country. He ran his dental practice in Kingston for many years before retiring in 2004. George was a former member of Congregation Emanuel, a former member of the Masonic Lodge 343 in Kingston and a former member of the Joyce Schirick Post VFW 1386. George is survived by his daughter, Lori Goler and her husband, Karl of Owings Mills, Md., his son, Andrew Braunstein and his wife Jill Parnett of Owings Mills, Md., a sister, Beatrice Berger, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, George was predeceased by his wife Alice Black Braunstein, a son, Alan Adam Braunstein and a sister, Dorothy Farkas. A private graveside service with military honors by the Joyce-Schirick Post 1386 Color Guard, will be held at Montrepose Cemetery with Rabbi Yael Romer of Congregation Emanuel, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of George with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation Emanuel, 243 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Online condolences may be left for George’s family by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-braunstein

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
