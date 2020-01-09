|
SAUGERTIES- George C. Drumm, 82, of Churchland Rd., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. He was born in Westhampton, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 1937 to the late John and Claudissa Drumm. He was raised by the late Frank and Marie Stiefel, the parents of William C. Parr, Sr.A 50 year resident of Saugerties, he worked for over 30 years on The Wagon Wheel Dairy Farm located on Churchland Rd. He assisted in all operations of the farm. Milking a large herd of Holstein cows, haying fields, planting crops and caring for the animals. He especially liked riding and breaking family owned horses. Drummy’s true passion was demonstrating and teaching the kids on the farm about farming life.Survivors include his sons, George (Nancy) Drumm, Jr., and Robert Drumm; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Drumm and William “Bill” Parr, Sr.; sister-in-law, Janet Parr; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his first wife Catherine Nieffer in June 2018.His Funeral Service will be held 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saugerties Animal Shelter 1765 Rte. 212, Saugerties. Further obituary information and condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-c-drumm
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 10, 2020