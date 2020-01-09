Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for George Drumm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Drumm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George C. Drumm Obituary
SAUGERTIES- George C. Drumm, 82, of Churchland Rd., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. He was born in Westhampton, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 1937 to the late John and Claudissa Drumm. He was raised by the late Frank and Marie Stiefel, the parents of William C. Parr, Sr.A 50 year resident of Saugerties, he worked for over 30 years on The Wagon Wheel Dairy Farm located on Churchland Rd. He assisted in all operations of the farm. Milking a large herd of Holstein cows, haying fields, planting crops and caring for the animals. He especially liked riding and breaking family owned horses. Drummy’s true passion was demonstrating and teaching the kids on the farm about farming life.Survivors include his sons, George (Nancy) Drumm, Jr., and Robert Drumm; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Drumm and William “Bill” Parr, Sr.; sister-in-law, Janet Parr; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his first wife Catherine Nieffer in June 2018.His Funeral Service will be held 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saugerties Animal Shelter 1765 Rte. 212, Saugerties. Further obituary information and condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-c-drumm
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -