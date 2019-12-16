|
NEW PALTZ- George Devine, 77, New Paltz Insurance Executive, died suddenly after a fall in his home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.Born in Philadelphia, Pa.; he was a son of the late George H. & Elizabeth Meehan Devine.George is survived by his brother, Daniel J. Devine and his wife, Dianne, of Kingston, and brother, Michael G. Devine of Kingston. A niece, Danielle Devine and a nephew, Drew Devine also survive.He also leaves a devoted and professional staff at the Devine Insurance Agency. George recently retired from the New Paltz insurance agency where he was the Founder (1978) and President. He was happy to see the Agency's operation transition to the staff at his retirement.George enjoyed tending to and riding his two horses. He loved the freedom and serenity of the many trails on the Mohonk Preserve and in the Hudson Valley.Not long-ago George was honored by the Ulster Community College Foundation, for the donation of a legacy gift to benefit New Paltz residents with educational opportunities in perpetuity. In the following 2:30 minute YouTube video, George talks about his career and his desire to give back to the community. Link: WWP
p8TLMIn" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://youtu.be/D-Op8TLMIn accordance to George’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Cremation is under the direction of the Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road New Paltz, N.Y., 12561. Online condolences for George’s family may be left by visiting www.CopelandHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-divine
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 17, 2019