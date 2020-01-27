|
SAWKILL- George F. Sickler, Sr., 84, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Born June 24, 1935 in Kingston, he is the son of the late Frank and Pearl (Houston) Sickler. George served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. and then when on to work for many years at IBM Kingston in the maintenance department. He also worked at Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash in Port Ewen and Beer World in the Town of Ulster. An avid New York Yankees fan, George enjoyed collecting memorabilia. He also enjoyed trips to the casino, golfing and attending horse racing. Surviving is his wife of 61 years Etta "Dolly" (Newkirk) Sickler. Their children, Donna Sickler of Kingston, Beverly Sickler of Hurley, George "Boo" Sickler, Jr., of Kingston, Thomas Sickler of Kingston, Robert "Mugsy" Sickler and his wife Jane of Ulster Park, Jane Amato and her husband John of Saugerties. Seventeen grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, Roberta Krom, Raymond Sickler, Thomas Sickler, Edward Sickler, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. George's siblings Pearl Marello, Francis "Speed" Sickler, Jane Sickler, and Roseann Brochu, all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday 11 a.m. St. Mary's Cemetery Kingston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-f-sickler-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 28, 2020