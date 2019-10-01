Home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C.- It is with deep sadness that the Nagy family announces that on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, George Frank Nagy, Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 68. George was born Feb. 15, 1951 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late George Frank Nagy and Lena Marie Perry. He attended Saugerties High School. On Dec. 20, 1969 he married Susan Fetty. They raised three daughters. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen, and his parents, George and Lena Nagy. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Nagy; his loving children, Tiffany Surface (Joe), Jessica Scroggins (Rick), and Allison Nagy; his six grandchildren, Robert Kyle, Jr., Sr. Airman Christian Williams, Anthony Scroggins, Bryson Mims, Isabella Scroggins, Brennan Mims; brother John Nagy; and sister, Susan Weinman. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, N.C., 27526. www.thomasfuneral.comThe Nagy family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd., Fuquay-Varina, N.C. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-frank-nagy-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 2, 2019
