George H. Finch LAKE KATRINE- George H. Finch, 81, formerly of Kingston died Monday, June 10, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest while visiting a casino in Yonkers. Born Jan. 15, 1938 Woodstock, he was a son of the late Philip and Martha (Ostrander) Finch. George was employed by the City of Kingston Department of Public Works for 29 years until his retirement in January 2000. He was an active volunteer firefighter for J.N. Cordts Hose as a young man until joining the Exempt Firemen’s Association. He was a fan of the New York Giants, was an avid outdoors man who especially enjoyed bass fishing. He pitched in the Kingston/Budweiser D-division softball for many years. He visited many casinos nationwide and enjoyed vacationing in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Florida. George is survived by his brother, Charles Finch, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings: Milton Finch, Henry Dumond, Elizabeth Stoutenburg, Clarence H. Finch, Harvey Finch, John Finch, Philip H. (Homer) Finch, Jane Brink, Sarah Finch, and Edna Miller. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. There will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the , 301 Manchester Road, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 13, 2019