LAKE KATRINE- George H. Yerry ,Jr., 85, of Lake Katrine died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Katrine. Born March 15, 1935 in Mt. Marion; he was the son of the late George H. Sr. and Ethel (Carle) Yerry. George served as an Airman First Class with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed and retired as plant manager with Northeast Solite. George was a member of the Ulster Lion's Club, Saint Catherine's Men's Club and the Knights of Columbus, but, his main focus in life was his family. Survived by his wife with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in June, Angela (Machione) Yerry; their children, Michael Yerry and his wife Sheila of Gainesville, Ga., Diane O'Shea and her husband Kevin of Raleigh, N.C., Robert "Bob" Yerry and his wife Margit of Ulster Park; grandchildren, Jessica O'Shea of Alexandria, Va., Ashley Krom and her husband Nick of Spokane, Wash., Sean O'Shea of Alexandria, Va., Veronica Yerry of Gainesville, Ga., Michael Yerry of Gainesville, Ga., and Jacob Yerry of Gainesville, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Addison Krom of Spokane, Wash., daughter-in-law, Debra Blackburn-Yerry; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Mary) Lyons and Theresa Minnick; and long-time friends, Carole and Ronald Longtoe. George was reunited with son, George (Larry) Yerry; his grandson, Anthony Yerry; and sister, Catherine Yerry-Korth. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the American Heart Association, 301 Manchester Road, #105 Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-h-yerry-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.