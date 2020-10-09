KINGSTON- George J. Habernig, III, 72, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Northern Duchess Hospital.Born in Newburgh; he was a son of George J. Habernig, Jr., of Kingston and the late Ann Birdsall Habernig. George had many passions in life including photography, gardening, music, and his family. George was a graduate of Kingston High School ’67 and went on to work at Artcraft camera where he developed his love for photography. This led to a lifetime career as a photographer for weddings, portraits and special events. In 1994, George accepted a teaching position at John A. Coleman High School, teaching photography; a job he truly loved. George was known for his haunted houses, polka dancing, practical jokes, and having a heart of gold. In addition to his father, George is survived by his five children, George JV. Habernig, Tara Habernig/Rich Santiago, Patrick Habernig/Bethany Plant, Katie Wiederspiel and her husband, Bruce, John Habernig and his wife, Lauren; four brothers, Michael Habernig and his wife, Elaine, James Habernig and his wife, Carla, Thomas Habernig, Timothy Habernig and his wife Lori; one sister, Maryann Mucia and her husband, David; and six grandchildren, Annalise Azadian, Bella Santiago, Aria Wiederspiel, Nora Wiederspiel, Logan Habernig, and Jordyn Habernig. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his mother, George was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Habernig. George will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Saugerties. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of George with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of George by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-j-habernig-iii