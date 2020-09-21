GERMANTOWN- Surrounded by his loving family, George Joseph Dembosky went home to be with our Lord on Sept. 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Lovingly known as "Poppy", George was born on Feb. 27, 1937 in Clermont, N.Y. After a long and beautiful life Poppy left this physical world doing what he loved with paint on his hands and his work boots on his feet. George married the love of his life, Violet "Yvonne" Pillon, on Sept. 28, 1957. They were married for 62 years. George attended the Church of the Resurrection in Germantown. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Germantown Fire Department and was always honored to march in the Memorial Day Parade. He loved attending Lebanon Valley Raceway with his sons and grandsons where he was a member of the Eddie Marshall Fan Club. George enjoyed taking a Sunday drive to Lake George, ice fishing on Lake Taconic, building duck blinds in the Hudson River, cheering on GCS basketball, and attending clam bakes, but above all, George loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed sharing stories, laughing and playing cards. Anytime he was not putzing around the house, painting, or fixing something that may (or may not) have been broken, he was reading about history. He would sit and read a book for hours enjoying every photograph and paragraph. George also loved the NY Mets, and while a lot of his family members were Yankee fans, he never held that against them. George embraced life no matter how challenging it could get, with a smile on his face and God on his side. George was preceded in death by his son, George Dembosky, Jr., and his great-granddaughter, La-A Korn. George is survived by his wife, Yvonne; children, Bryan Dembosky, Rhonda Pauli (Rich), Jill Dembosky (widow of the late George Dembosky, Jr.), and Dana Dembosky; grandchildren, Shauna Korn (Russ), Hännah Pauli, Dr. Noel Pauli (Laurie), Samantha Dembosky, George Dembosky, III, and Conner Dembosky; great-grandchildren, Jackson Korn, Gracelyn Korn and Felix Pauli. Service will be private due to the pandemic. There will be a memorial service and clam bake in George's honor when the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please reach out to someone in need, or the Germantown Fire Department.George was always a giving man, and this is something he would have done whole heartedly and with a brilliant smile on his face. Memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to the Germantown Fire Company, P.O. Box 331, Germantown, N.Y., 12526. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
