George Letus Obituary
George “Harry” Letus TOWN OF ULSTER- George “Harry” Letus, 96, of Plainfield Street, Town of Ulster, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Julia (McArdle) Letus; his son, Stephan Letus and his wife Judy of Naples, Fla.; and his daughter, Deborah Bovee of Kingston, N.Y. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form on Saturday at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church at 10 a.m. Military Honors will follow at Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Cancer Assistance for Parents (CAPS) Fund, 30 Grand Street Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A complete obituary to be published on Thursday.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 19, 2019
