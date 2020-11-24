MT. MARION- George R. Albright, 76, of Town Road Mt. Marion, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Feb. 11, 1944 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Irving "Jess" and Ethel (Rickerson) Albright. George worked as a machinist at Methods Tooling and Manufacturing in Mt. Marion. He enjoyed playing the lotto, his jeep, cooking, and smoking food, and was famous for "Poppy George's Hot Dog Sauce". George is survived by his sons: Joseph P. Albright (Melissa Maloney) and Christopher Albright and his wife Coryn; his grandchildren, T.J. Albright, Emily Albright, Alyvia Albright; and siblings, Victor Albright and his wife Linda, Tina "Tiny" Effner, Florence Tiano, and Margaret Avery. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his former wife, Annmarie Albright; his brothers, Urban "Lucky" Albright and Charlie Galvin; and his lovely canine companion, "Cleo". Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-r-albright