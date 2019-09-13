|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS- George Thomas of Saratoga Springs, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.Born in Port Chester, N.Y.; he was a son of the late John & Mary Paspati Thomas.As a young man George worked in his family’s confectionery store in New Rochelle, N.Y. He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. George graduated from Indiana Tech with a degree in engineering. This led to a career with IBM. First working in Endicott, then Kingston, and finally in Boca Raton, Fla., before retiring after 32 years. His favorite pastimes were fishing, tinkering with anything mechanical, and watching football. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. George was a devoted Son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong Orthodox Christian and enjoyed serving in his church community. George is survived by his two children, Helen T. James and her husband Philip James, MD, of Johnstown, N.Y., and John Thomas, MD, and his wife Deana of New York, N.Y., and five grandchildren, Katerina, George, Niko, Alex, and Maximus. Several nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Maria Amygdalou Thomas, whom he married on March 11, 1962 and who passed in 2009.The family will receive family and friends at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 294 Greenkill Ave., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church.Following the funeral, the interment will take place at Wiltwyck Cemetery.The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 3062, Kingston, N.Y., 12402.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of George by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-thomas-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019