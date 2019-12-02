|
WOODSTOCK- Reverend George W. Hommel, Jr., entered into rest peacefully on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. He was 80 years old. Father Hommel was born on July 28, 1939 at Hunts Point Hospital, Bronx, N.Y., the first born son of George W. Hommel, Sr., and Florence (nee Faulhaber) Hommel. He was a graduate of Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx and studied for priesthood at St. Joseph’s Seminary at Dunwoodie. He was ordained a priest on May 29, 1966. Father Hommel served as Parochial Vicar of Blessed Sacrament Parish in New Rochelle from 1966 to 1971. He was on the faculty of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., from 1971 to 1990, where he taught history and chaperoned student trips annually to Europe. He loved to travel and was the greatest tour guide, no matter the destination. He served on the faculty of Maria Regina High School in Hartsdale, N.Y., from 1990 to 1994, where he celebrated the Silver Anniversary of his priesthood in May, 1991. Until his retirement this past July, Father Hommel was administrator of St. John’s Church in West Hurley-Woodstock, where he served as Pastor from 1994 to 2014. He was appointed regional Vicar of Ulster County in 2010. While serving as Pastor of St. John’s he celebrated the Church’s 150th anniversary, with a mass celebrated by the Late Edward Cardinal Egan in October, 2010 and celebrated his own Golden Jubilee as a priest in May 2016. He was a generous donor and Board Member, ex officio of John A. Coleman Catholic High School in Kingston, New York until closed this past August. After faithfully serving the Church for fifty-three years, he retired to The St. John Vianney Clergy Residence in Riverdale, N.Y., this past July. Fr. George was predeceased by his parents, George W. Hommel, Sr., and Florence Hommel, and his brother, Kenneth R. Hommel. He is survived by his niece, Patricia A. Cocchia and her husband, Carmine of Cornwall, N.Y.; his grand-niece, Payton Cocchia; a nephew, Kenneth T. Hommel and his wife, Carolyn, of Burbank, Calif., and their children, Thomas, Christopher and Mary; and a nephew, Timothy Hommel of New Windsor, N.Y. Fr. George will be remembered as a teacher and storyteller, both from the pulpit and over a meal with family or friends. He loved to cook and entertain his family and friends and watching Jeopardy, which he never missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 12 Holly Hills Drive, Woodstock, N.Y. The funeral mass will be celebrated by Timothy Cardinal Dolan at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. John’s Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to “The Egan Pavilion” at St. John Vianney Clergy Residence, Egan Pavilion, 5655 Arlington Ave., Bronx, N.Y. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences may be left for the family of Fr. George W. Hommel Jr. by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/reverend-george-w-hommel-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 3, 2019