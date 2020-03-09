|
|
STONE RIDGE- George W. Lee, 67, of Stone Ridge, died Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was born in Kingston June 10, 1952; a son of the late Stewart and Beulah Dymond Lee. A lifelong Stone Ridge resident George had been employed at Schrade Cutlery in Ellenville, N.Y., until its closing. George was an avid NY Yankees fan and also enjoyed fishing and car shows. He often traveled and vacationed in Chicoteague, Va., with his late wife, Laneeta. She passed away in 2001. A sister Sharon Lee Bilyou and her husband James also died previously. George is survived by his siblings, Jean Decker of Sawkill, Carol DuBois (Charles) of Rosendale, Fran Montalbano (Joseph) of Stone Ridge and Stewart C. Lee of Sawkill. Also survived by his children, Harold Kearney (Angela) of Tennessee, Sheila Kearney Brown (Jimmy) of Accord, Shannon Kearney Ennenga (Steve) of Colorado, Erin Kearney Hinrichs (Paul) of North Carolina and Kaaren Kearney Davis of Olivebridge. George also leaves behind a dear friend Mary Freer and their BFF MiMi, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A time of remembrance and sharing memories will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will take place privately. The family suggest memorial donation to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-w-lee
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2020