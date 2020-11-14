GREENSBORO, N.C.- George W. Theisen, age 95, passed away peacefully at Guilford House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Greensboro, N.C., on Nov. 11, 2020. He was born in Rosario, Argentina to Guillermo Santiago Theisen and Lillian Oldburg De la Haye. He was fluent in Spanish and English by the time he attended public schools. After compulsory military service, George graduated with a degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Cordoba on September 7, 1949. On Nov. 4, 1950, he married Amalia Esmeralda Cicchetti, and the two became proud parents of three sons - Charles, Richard, and Daniel. In 1963, with family support and encouragement, George and Amalia had the vision and courage to move their young family to America. George was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, his wife Amalia, and second wife Joan. George is survived by his three sons: Charles (Linda), Richard (Deborah), Dan (Laura), along with his three grandchildren: Sheri Edwards (Adam), Nick and Alex Theisen; two great-grandchildren: Avery and May Edwards; grand dog, KC; Renee Pollack, his companion of many years; the many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nephews and families in America, and scattered around the world, and the many friends he made in his life’s journey. George will be interred in Rhinecliff, N.Y., next to Amalia Theisen. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside celebration of George’s life will be held in the spring of 2021 as conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. For a full tribute, please visit https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/
