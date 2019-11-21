|
TIVOLI- George W. Warnefeld, 73, a longtime resident of Tivoli, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on March 18, 1946, in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; he was the son of the late George and Katherine (Diehl) Warnefeld. George married Sharon Shaler on April 8, 1995 at St. Paul's Trinity Parish- Tivoli, N.Y. Sharon survives at home in Tivoli. For many years and until his retirement, George worked as an engineer with CSX based in Selkirk, N.Y. George was a member and treasurer of Monumental Lodge #374, F&AM in Tivoli, N.Y., and a parishioner of St. Paul's/Trinity Parish in Tivoli, N.Y. In addition to his loving wife Sharon, he is survived by a step son, Rudy Firmbach, III, of Kinderhook, N.Y.; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and David Cleaveland of Tivoli, N.Y; his step grandchildren, Allyson and Ryan Firmbach; his nieces, Corinne (Matthew) Grant of Rhode Island, and Kristen Cleaveland of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his grandnieces and nephew, Elise and Alexander Grant; along with extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monumental Lodge #374 F & AM will conduct services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. Paul's/Trinity Parish, Tivoli, N.Y. Rev. Masud Ibn Syedullah will officiate. Burial will be at Red Church Cemetery, Tivoli. Memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to the Monumental Lodge #374, F&AM, P.O. Box 309 Tivoli, N.Y., 12583, or to St. Paul's/Trinity Parish, Woods Rd, P.O. Box 68, Tivoli, N.Y., 12583. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook,N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-w-warnefeld
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 22, 2019