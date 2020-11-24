ESOPUS- George William Peterson of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed peacefully Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Janice; daughter, JoAnne; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and step sister, Ella Mae. He was predeceased by his father, Peter; mother, Margaret (Stein); step brothers, James, Edward, Bud, and Robert; grandson, Dunner Finch; and faithful companion/best friend, Gert. George was a retired Marine Diagnostician for over 50 years and was the owner of Yacht Tech. Inc. for 30+ years. Any yacht that he piloted ‘danced’ in the water and to watch him move or dock a yacht was mesmerizing and an experience beyond words. He was the Past Junior Governor of the Moose Lodge and member of the White Eagle Benevolent Society. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 1941; he was raised on River Road in Ulster Park, where he still owns a property and has lived all his life in the Town of Esopus. George had a very intimate and in-depth knowledge of Esopus Meadows Lighthouse, as a child, lived there extensively as a friend of the then ‘keeper’ and his wife. He boated on the Hudson River for pleasure and later years for business. If winters would allow for a frozen Hudson River, Ice Boating was a favorite pastime. He loved the speed, daredevil antics of the sport and gathering of fellow Ice Boaters; an excellent figure skater; shad fished on the Hudson River as a young man for 7+ years; November’s he enjoyed large game hunting and duck hunted (his favorite) for 65+ years on the Esopus Meadows. He selflessly and without regards to any of his personal needs, always helped his many friends with any situation, big or small that they may have had. He always said, “That’s what friend do for friends.” Since becoming ill, it always gave George great pleasure and a brought a big smile to his face to receive a call or visit from his daughter and friends. The fact that friends took 5 or 30 minutes out of their busy schedules to think of him, say hi, and spend some time with him, even by phone, gave him great pleasure, or without asking, just pitched in and helped his family – this meant the world to him. He was always a loyal friend to all and hopes his friends will celebrate the opportunity and privilege to have known him. A very special thank you for all their thoughtfulness is extended to Al, Clark and Glen. They always gave a few minutes/hours of their thoughts or time to help George and his wife. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. Per request of George, services and burial will be private. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com
. Any contributions may be forwarded to: St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 www.stjude.org
or your favorite charity
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-william-peterson