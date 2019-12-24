|
|
SAUGERTIES- George Woerthman, 92, of Livingston St. died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, as a result of injuries sustatined in a automobile accident.Born Nov. 29, 1927 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Lynch Woerthman. A Veteran of World War II he served in the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge he returned to Saugerties and joined his father in the construction business. He built several area homes during his career and was proud to drive through the town and village and see his work. He was a life member and past commander of Saugerties American Legion Post #72, a parishioner and usher at St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church in Saugerties. An avid fisherman he was often spotted at the Blue Mt. streams fishing and catching numerous trout. He also enjoyed playing golf.Survivors include his wife the former Alene Overbaugh and his sister, Mary Fellows of Saugerties. His other siblings include, Evelyn Mickle, Dorothy Brink, Frances Clement, John and Thomas Woerthman. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-woerthman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 25, 2019