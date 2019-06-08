|
|
Georgianna Brinkman KINGSTON-Georgianna Brinkman, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born Dec. 20, 1949 in Kingston, the daughter of the late George and Ernestine (Scism) Brinkman. Georgianna was a Kingston High School Graduate and enjoyed time spent with her family and watching the NY Yankees. She is survived by three brothers, Fred (Cathy) Brinkman, William (Debra) Brinkman, and Bob Brinkman, four sisters, Donna Whitaker, Patti Brinkman, Diane (Mike) Hendricks, and Tammy Brinkman, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two sisters, Carol Ann and Debra Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Friday June 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Marion Cemetery, Kingston, N,.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . A tribute for Georgianna can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 10, 2019