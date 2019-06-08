Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgianna Brinkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgianna Brinkman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgianna Brinkman Obituary
Georgianna Brinkman KINGSTON-Georgianna Brinkman, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born Dec. 20, 1949 in Kingston, the daughter of the late George and Ernestine (Scism) Brinkman. Georgianna was a Kingston High School Graduate and enjoyed time spent with her family and watching the NY Yankees. She is survived by three brothers, Fred (Cathy) Brinkman, William (Debra) Brinkman, and Bob Brinkman, four sisters, Donna Whitaker, Patti Brinkman, Diane (Mike) Hendricks, and Tammy Brinkman, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two sisters, Carol Ann and Debra Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Friday June 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Marion Cemetery, Kingston, N,.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . A tribute for Georgianna can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now