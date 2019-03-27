|
|
Gerald A. Judson WALLKILL- Gerald A. Judson, a retired correctional officer for the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. in Goshen, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston, N.Y. He was 68. The son of the late Roy and Rosie Bell Judson, he was born June 30, 1950 in Newburgh, N.Y. He was a longtime employee of Schwan’s Foods in Montgomery, N.Y., and a U.S. ARMY veteran stationed in Germany guarding the Berlin Wall during the Vietnam era. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and a motorcycle enthusiast. Survivors include his son, Jeremiah Judson and his wife Amy of Wallkill; his step children, Ray McMillen III, Susan S. Miller, Robert McMillen, John McMillen, Jamie DiPoalo (Christopher), Shanon Ingrassia (Anthony); his brother, Roy Judson and his wife Carol of Hurley; his three grandchildren: Jacob, Emily, and Kara Judson; many step grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Ida M. Judson, and his sibling, Linda and Richard Judson. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main Street, Middletown, N.Y. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, N.Y. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Fla.,33134 1-866-731-COPD (2673), Ext. 266 [email protected] FOUN DATION.ORG Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., Middletown, N.Y., 845-343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 28, 2019