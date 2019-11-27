|
KINGSTON- Gerald P. Wenzel, 89, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary Kidney Wenzel. His routine included trips to Dunkin Donuts and Dallas Hot Weiners on Broadway. Gerald was a New York Yankee fan who enjoyed sitting on his swing and watching the world go by.Gerald is survived by his two children, Peter Wenzel and his wife Dede of Saugerties, and Cindy Wenzel and her partner, Rickey Yonnetti, of Kingston. Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his wife Patricia Sepesy Wenzel, who died in 2008. He was also predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.Gerald will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter, 1765 NY-212, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477.Online condolences may be left for the family of Gerald by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-p-wenzel
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 28, 2019