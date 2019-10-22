|
KINGSTON- Geraldine Attanasio, 96, of Golden Hill, formerly of Main Street Lake Katrine died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born May 2, 1923 in Yonkers, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Freda (Lasder) Dall. During World War II, Geraldine worked as a machine operator for Otis Elevator. Later in life, she worked in the cafeteria at the Lake Katrine School. She was a charter member of the Sweet Adeline's, Colonial City Chapter and the Lake Katrine Senior Citizen's Club. Surviving is her son, George Attanasio of Lake Katrine, and her daughter, Janice King and her husband James of Fayetteville, N.Y. Five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren also survive. Geraldine's husband, Nicholas C. Attanasio, and her son, Nicholas John Attanasio, both died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Services were private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/geraldine-attanasio
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 23, 2019