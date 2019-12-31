|
|
KINGSTON-Geraldine P. Nathan, 98, a lifelong Kingston resident, passed peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019 at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine, with her son by her side. She was born July 26, 1921 in Kingston, the daughter of the late Richard and Elsie (Marks) Peters. Geraldine was the wife of the late Elmor H. Nathan; who passed away Nov. 5th, 1985. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1939, Kingston Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1946, and Russell Sage College. Geraldine was a School Nurse for the Kingston City School District from 1957 to 1984, primarily at J. Watson Bailey Middle School. She had also worked at Kingston Hospital, served as a public health nurse, and did private duty nursing. She was member of the Fair Street Reformed Church since her childhood, where she was very active in the church’s music, educational and women’s ministries. Geraldine was involved with many civic, philanthropic and professional organizations. She was a longtime member of the Kingston Musical Society where she had served as President. Geraldine is survived by her son, Jerry Nathan and his companion Michael Davis of Albany, NY. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Fair Street Reformed Church, 209 Fair St., Kingston, N.Y. 12401, with the Rev. Kendra Van Houten and Rev. Robert Gram, officiating. A tribute for Geraldine can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/geraldine-p-nathan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 1, 2020