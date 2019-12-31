Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Fair Street Reformed Church
209 Fair St.
Kingston, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Nathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Nathan


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Nathan Obituary
KINGSTON-Geraldine P. Nathan, 98, a lifelong Kingston resident, passed peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019 at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine, with her son by her side. She was born July 26, 1921 in Kingston, the daughter of the late Richard and Elsie (Marks) Peters. Geraldine was the wife of the late Elmor H. Nathan; who passed away Nov. 5th, 1985. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1939, Kingston Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1946, and Russell Sage College. Geraldine was a School Nurse for the Kingston City School District from 1957 to 1984, primarily at J. Watson Bailey Middle School. She had also worked at Kingston Hospital, served as a public health nurse, and did private duty nursing. She was member of the Fair Street Reformed Church since her childhood, where she was very active in the church’s music, educational and women’s ministries. Geraldine was involved with many civic, philanthropic and professional organizations. She was a longtime member of the Kingston Musical Society where she had served as President. Geraldine is survived by her son, Jerry Nathan and his husband Michael Davis of Albany, N.Y. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Fair Street Reformed Church, 209 Fair St., Kingston, N.Y. 12401, with the Rev. Kendra Van Houten and Rev. Robert Gram, officiating. A tribute for Geraldine can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/geraldine-p-nathan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -