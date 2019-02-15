|
|
Gerard E. Boggs KINGSTON- Gerard E. Boggs, 70, of Kingston, lost his battle to leukemia on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Born May 1, 1948 in Kingston; he was a son of the late Elmo Sr. and Mary (Jackson) Boggs. Gerard graduated from Kingston High School where he played running back on the football team. He served our country in the U.S. Navy. A well respected man of the community, he was most recently employed by the Mulligan Bus Company as a bus monitor and had previously been employed by IBM, Dietz Stadium Security, and as a driver for both Herzog’s and A.G.S. Trucking. Gerard enjoyed horse racing, going to OTB and bingo. You could always find him at Dallas Hot Weiners on Broadway. He coached volleyball at Ulster County Community College, coached and umpired in the Kingston City Softball League. Surviving are his longtime companion, Cathy Peck; his children, Christopher Boggs (Melinda Wiant) and Stacy Boggs; his grandchildren, Jayden and Donato Boggs; Cathy Peck’s children, Tommy and Shane McNabb; and Cathy’s niece whom Gerard raised, Miranda. Many nieces, nephews, and dear friends also survive. His brother, Elmo Boggs, Jr., and sister, Melanie Boggs, both died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Boggs family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 16, 2019