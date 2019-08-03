Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Fleck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard F. Fleck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard F. Fleck Obituary
Gerard F. Fleck Voorheesville, N.Y.- Gerard F. Fleck, 59, of Voorheesville, N.Y., died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Saint Peter’s Hospital in Albany. Born Oct. 9, 1959 in Kingston he was a son of Joan (Michel) Fleck and the late Louis Fleck. Gerry was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He was a celebrated chef at a number of restaurants in the Albany area, most recently at the Albany Pump Station. Gerry enjoyed golfing, camping, and hunting. Also surviving are his daughters, Christi Wills and her husband Tyler and Tayler Fleck; his sisters, Karen Antion and Elizabeth Citino, Donna Ennis and her husband Gary, Margaret Fleck and Paul O’Flaherty; his brother, Edward Fleck and his wife Enice; his grandson, Conner Wills; a brother-in-law, Rick Cottrell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Gerry was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Cottrell. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church. Burial will follow in New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now