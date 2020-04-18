|
|
SAUGERTIES- Gerard J. “Ozzie” Beichert, Feb.1, 1947 – April 17, 2020, Funeral services will be held privately due to the current virus pandemic. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery.Gerard J. “Ozzie” Beichert, 73, of Kingston died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home in Saugerties. He was the son of the late George “Knute” Beichert and Florence “Flo” Beichert. Ozzie was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and he attended Marist College. He married Kathleen Marie Melnik on Dec. 28, 1968. He joined the U.S. Navy as a communications technician and was stationed in Honolulu. He returned to Kingston and worked for DUSO Chemical in Poughkeepsie as a salesman. Ozzie founded Timely Signs in 1972 and joined the company full time in 1988 serving as President up until his partial retirement 2009. In 2000 and 2001, his sons and daughter-in-law joined the business. Over the years, the company has been fortunate that many wonderful employees have become part of our extended family. They have played a significant role in Ozzie’s success. His company has been a member of the Ulster Chamber of Commerce since 1972 and he served on their board of directors. He was an active member of the Hurley Lions Club, St. Joseph’s Catholic School PTO, John A. Coleman High School Booster Club, and the White Eagle Benevolent Society. He coached Hurley Little League and CYO basketball. He was a member of Hidden Harbor Yacht Club for many years. He served on the Ulster County Workforce Development Board as chairman and on the Town of Ulster Planning board. In 2007 he was inducted into the SUNY New Paltz Business School Hall of Fame receiving the Dean’s Award of Excellence. In 2010, he was honored by the SUNY Ulster Foundation. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s and St. Colman’s Catholic Churches in Kingston. In 2009, Ozzie was diagnosed with Cancer. In 2010 his family and employees created Team Ozzie to support the Rosemary Gruner Memorial Cancer fund and Benedictine Health Foundation. For 10 years, the group raised money to help local Cancer patients in need. Ozzie was the Ulster County Chamber of Commerce Honorary Irishman of the year in 2011. In 2014, he and Kathleen were honored by HealthAlliance Hospital Foundation with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Beichert Family was honored by the Benedictine Health Foundation in 2018 with the St. Benedict Community Spirit Award. Ozzie was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother, a community leader, businessman, friend, and mentor to many. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen; his sons, Joseph (Mary) Beichert and Paul (Jennifer) Beichert; his grandchildren, Emily, Ryan, Jobe, Thomas, and Katherine. He is also survived by his sisters Marie Beichert and Joan (Carl) Mayer. Our family would like to thank the staff of Northern Duchess Hospital’s Med Surg, Cardiology, and Rehab Units, Lauren Stephenson and staff of their Wound Care Center, staff of TenBroeck Commons Nursing Home, Hudson Valley Hospice, and our nurses Diane, CC, and Danielle. We appreciate the kind concern of our extended family and friends. Your thoughts, prayers and gestures during Ozzie’s most difficult times carried us and made him feel loved. A celebration of Ozzie’s life will take place at a later date when conditions permit a large gathering. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions in Ozzie’s name to the Benedictine Health Foundation, Northern Dutchess Hospital Foundation, American Legion Post 150, Hurley Lions or another charitable organization of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerard-j-beichert
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020