LAKE KATRINE- Gerard J. "Jerry" Houghtaling, 83, of Lake Katrine died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born May 27, 1937 he was a son of the late William and Catherine (Woinoski) Houghtaling. Jerry was employed by the United States Post Office as a Supervisor for collections and delivery until retirement. After retiring, Jerry, as an avid baseball card collector, worked for the Baseball Card Shop and Teletrade in Kingston. He was a parishioner and lector at Immaculate Conceptions church, enjoyed bowling for the Post Office team in the Frontier Bowling League and played softball in the City of Kingston slow pitch league. His softball claim to fame was striking out the former Detroit Tigers pitcher, Buster Narum. Surviving is his son, Eric Houghtaling and his wife, Susan of Delmar, N.Y.; his daughters, Geraldine M. Houghtaling of Phoenix, Ariz., Amy Milano and her husband Derrick of Lake Katrine; and his grandchildren, Noah Houghtaling, Jared Milano and Grace Milano. Jerry's wife, Virginia " Ginger" Houghtaling died in 2014. His sisters, Dorothy Vikre and Mathilda Quigley and brother William Houghtaling Jr. also died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. A funeral procession will form Friday 10 a.m. the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in Saint Peter's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerard-j-houghtaling

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
