HURLEY-Gerard “Jerry” P. Wyncoop, 90, of Benson Ct., Hurley passed away at home on Monday, June 15, 2020. Jerry was born in McKeesport, Pa. a son of the late George P. and Elsie Bailey Wyncoop. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1954 and in Korea in 1951-1952. A graduate of Penn State, Class of ‘63, for 29 years Jerry taught mathematics at Rondout Valley Central Schools. He retired in 1992. He was a Life Member of the V.F.W., Kerhonkson Post and a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Gerry was also a member of the Northeast Woodworker’s Association and the Hurley Reformed Church. His first wife, Ann Evonich Wyncoop died previously. One brother David Wyncoop died in 2003. His stepdaughter Linda Eppard died May 18, 2020. Jerry married Dolores Cooney Wolven on July 22, 1992. In addition to his wife, Dolores, Jerry is survived by his daughter Nancy Wyncoop Bower (Brian) of Acra, Paul Wyncoop (Lisa) of Vermont, David Wyncoop of Accord and Mark Wyncoop (Carla) of Kingston;, two sisters Cora Dixon of Pittsburgh, Pa., Elizabeth Wetzler of White Oak, Pa.,; two brothers William Wyncoop of Exton, Pa. and Charles Wyncoop of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren Rachel, Juliana, Elias and Xavier Wyncoop; his stepdaughter’s husband James Eppard of Kingston, two step-grandsons Joseph (Melissa) Eppard and Joshua (Tamara) Eppard; one step-great-granddaughter Maggie Bryngelson, one step-great-grandson Julian Eppard; many nieces and nephews. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. Private interment will be in Hurley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to “Fisher’s Fight for the Cure” P.O Box 3553, Kingston, N.Y. 12402; Feeding America, PO Box 96749, Washington DC 20090-6749 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerard-p-wyncoop
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.