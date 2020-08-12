1/1
Gerard Tyrell
TOWN OF ULSTER- Gerard J. "Roddy" Tyrell, 71, of Flatbush Rd., Town of Ulster passed away, surrounded by his friends and caregivers on Aug. 6, 2020. A lifelong Kingston resident, Roddy was a son of the late James F. and Rose DeCicco Tyrell. Roddy was the brother of the late Michael A. Tyrrell, and nephew of E. Elizabeth Radell of Kingston and the late Mary Bunten and Charles DeCicco. Roddy is also survived by his dear cousins, nieces and nephews and the caring staff at The Arc of Mid Hudson’s Palmer House. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A graveside service will be held at a later date where Roddy will be laid to rest with his mother in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Roddy’s memory may be made to The Arc of Mid-Hudson Foundation, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerard-tyrell

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
