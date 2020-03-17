|
RED HOOK- Gerhard E. “Gerry” Hoss, 87, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Staatsburg, N.Y. Born on Oct. 23, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late August D. and Martha (Goetz) Hoss. Gerry married Ingeborg Weitmann in 1959 in Garden City Park, N.Y. Gerry worked for the Town of Red Hook- Highway Department for 18 years until his retirement in 1996. Previously he worked at the Voorhis Apple Farm. Always active, Gerry was a member of the Red Hook Senior Citizens, and enjoyed going to breakfast with his friends. He was deacon at the First Baptist Church in Kingston for many years and was an active member of New Beginnings Assembly of God in Red Hook since 2008. Gerry loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he is in heaven right now at the feet of Jesus. He loved his precious wife, children, and friends. Gerry loved praising the Lord with all kinds of instruments. He was a self-taught musician and learned to play the keyboard when he was 80 years old! He delighted in playing his trumpet, baritone, trombone, flute, keyboard, and clarinet, especially when company stopped by. He had a passion for so many hobbies to include: golf, bike riding, paddle and pickle ball, croquet, bocce ball, kayaking, gardening, his train, and small village collection in his basement just to mention a few. Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Inge of 61 years. In addition, he is survived by his children, Richard (Lynda) Hoss of Highland Mills, N.Y., Elizabeth (David) Eaton of Columbus, Ohio, Robert (Linda) Hoss of Carlisle, Pa., and Timothy (Renée) Hoss of Greenlawn, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Robert Hoss, Katie Hoss, Nicole Kelleman, Christina Hoss, Matthew Hoss, Sophia Hoss, and Peter Hoss; his great-grandchildren, Lola, Lukas, and Josephine; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10a.m. toi 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com In lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Adult & Teen Challenge. Please use the link below to make a donation, all donors will receive a charitable tax receipt. https://teenchallengeusa.org/give http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerhard-e-hoss
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 18, 2020