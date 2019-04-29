|
|
Gertrude Bailey Schoonmaker KINGSTON- Gertrude Bailey Schoonmaker passed away on April 15, 2019 just six weeks shy of her 106th birthday. She was the daughter of Cora May Rose Baisley Bailey and George Bailey. She was born May 27, 1913 and grew up on West Union Street in Kingston, N.Y., with her five siblings, the late John, Robert, George, and Michael Bailey, and her sister, Dorothy Bailey LaRocca. She was a life-time member of the Moose and loved to dance. She loved music, crocheting, baking and shopping and anyone who knew her also knew that she loved clothes and dressed to the nines right up until her death. She is survived by her sons, Robert, J. Michael and George Schoonmaker, and one daughter, Cora Lee Parker. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her loving niece Almeda Burnett and many other nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many friends at Tenbroeck Commons and especially the Ashokan Unit where she spent the last 13 years. She was predeceased by the love of her life and life partner, Abram Smith; her two sons, Peter and John Schoonmaker; and grandsons, Peter and David Schoonmaker, and Ronald Parker, Jr. Funeral services were private and under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, in Saugerties. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tenbroeck Commons activities or . The family would like to thank Tenbroeck Commons for all they have done for Gertrude over the years and especially the CNAs and nurses on the Ashokan Unit.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 30, 2019