Gertrude (Trudy) McInerney
1941 - 2020
SAUGERTIES-Gertrude (Trudy) McInerney, 78, passed away on June 4th , 2020. The daughter of Joseph D. and Gertrude R. McInerney, having been born on Sept. 4th , 1941 in Astoria, N.Y. Trudy enjoyed theater and music and worked many years in the retail industry prior to her retirement, in addition to modeling early on. She is survived by her three children, James J. Decker and his wife Beth of Ruby, N.Y., Kathryn Schaffrick and her husband Scott of Hurley, N.Y. and Elizabeth Decker of Kingston, N.Y. Four grandchildren, Morgan Schaffrick of Randolph, Mass., Lauren Schaffrick of Hurley, N.Y., Emily Decker of Ruby, N.Y. and Jaxon Decker-Williams of Kingston, N.Y. She is also survived by her siblings Kathleen Cannon of Allison Park, Pa. and Joseph McInerney of Lutherville, Md. She is predeceased by both her parents and brother Thomas McInerney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/gertrude--tryd-mcinerney

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
