NEW PALTZ- Gilbert Marks, 91, of New Paltz, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Golden Hill Health Care Center in Kingston. He was born in Kingston on July 24, 1928; a son of Joseph F. and Selina Bachman Marks. A lifelong resident, Gilbert had been employed as an equipment operator for NY State Department of Transportation in Highland until his retirement. He was a member of the Highland Grange. His wife May died in 2012; a daughter, Rose Marie Marks; and a son, Philip Marks, also died previously. Gilbert is survived by his children, Floyd Marks (Patricia) of Georgia, Randy Marks (Dawn) of Port Ewen, Diane Lannon (the late Thomas) of New Paltz, Donald Marks (Lynn) of Hyde Park, Chris Marks (the late Pam) of New Paltz, Alan Marks (Sue) of Rifton; and daughter-in-law, Lori Marks. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three nephews, Joe, Dale, and Lawrence Marks. Due to the current events in the country his cremation and urn placement will be held privately at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh. The will be a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/gilbert-marks
