Home

POWERED BY

Services
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Backenroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert N. Backenroth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert N. Backenroth Obituary
Gilbert N. Backenroth SAUGERTIES- Gilbert N. Backenroth, 63, of Saugerties, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Health Alliance Hosptal, Broadway Campus, in Kingston. He was born in Kingston Sept. 24, 1955; a son of the late Gilbert Anthony and Lorraine Auriemma Backenroth. A lifelong area resident Gilbert had been employed as a machinist for Arconic Corp. in Kingston until his retirement earlier this year. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid computer gamer. His wife, Judy Heil Backenroth, died Nov. 9, 2017. Gilbert is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Backenroth and her partner Al Christiana of Hurley, Erica Backenroth of Saugerties; two sons, Jeremy Backenroth and wife Tasha of Cairo, and Jason Backenroth and husband Warren Baumann of Chester; and seven grandchildren, Jessica Joray, Alex Christiana, Kasandra, Serina, and Cody Backenroth, and Ethan and Zachary Baumann. He is also survived by four sisters, Linda, Denise, Elaine, Ruth, and many nieces and nephews. Services and cremation will be held privately. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/ways-to-give (www.GJMoylanFuner alHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now