|
|
Gilbert N. Backenroth SAUGERTIES- Gilbert N. Backenroth, 63, of Saugerties, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Health Alliance Hosptal, Broadway Campus, in Kingston. He was born in Kingston Sept. 24, 1955; a son of the late Gilbert Anthony and Lorraine Auriemma Backenroth. A lifelong area resident Gilbert had been employed as a machinist for Arconic Corp. in Kingston until his retirement earlier this year. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid computer gamer. His wife, Judy Heil Backenroth, died Nov. 9, 2017. Gilbert is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Backenroth and her partner Al Christiana of Hurley, Erica Backenroth of Saugerties; two sons, Jeremy Backenroth and wife Tasha of Cairo, and Jason Backenroth and husband Warren Baumann of Chester; and seven grandchildren, Jessica Joray, Alex Christiana, Kasandra, Serina, and Cody Backenroth, and Ethan and Zachary Baumann. He is also survived by four sisters, Linda, Denise, Elaine, Ruth, and many nieces and nephews. Services and cremation will be held privately. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale. Memorial donations are requested to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/ways-to-give (www.GJMoylanFuner alHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 5, 2019