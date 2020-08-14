SAUGERTIES- Gilbert W. “Gil” Hales, 90, of Red Maple Road died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born March 4, 1930 in Floral Park he was the son of the late Walter and Gertrude Hales. He was a graduate of Muskingum College in Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Gil was a teacher in Denver, Colo,. and earned a MA in History at the University of Colo. He earned an MA in counseling at Penn State University and was a Guidance Counselor at Suffern (New York) High School for many years. After retiring to Saugerties in 1988, he was active in the community, he was a member of the Kiwanis Club and served on the Boards of the Saugerties Lighthouse and the Historical Society. He was a long time member of the Rip Van Winkle Hikers Club and was an avid biker and helped create the Saugerties Bike Routes with his friend Mike Harkavy. He is survived by Mary Lou, his wife of 68 years; his children, Carolyn (Gary) of Boulder, Colo., Tom (Vicky) Hales of Denver, Colo., Seth Hales of Cheshire, Conn., and Jenny Sherman (Peter) of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Walter Hales of Toledo, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Roy Hales. His Funeral Service will be held privately and memorial Service planned for Fall. The family would like to thank the staff of the Baptist Home for the love and care given to Gil over the last year of his life. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gilbert-w-hales