Gilda Beatrice Gloria Maggiore Bach KINGSTON- Gilda Beatrice Gloria Maggiore Bach passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1929, in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Vincenzo and Marina Ferlazzo Maggiore. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1947, and was employed by IBM in Kingston for 34 years, retiring in 1993. After her retirement from IBM she embarked on a career at H&R Block, and worked there for many years. Gilda was an avid bowler and belonged to a Kingston League. She was married to the late Hobart Bach, Jr., and is survived by her daughter, Tanya Bach-Styles, son-in-law, Russell Styles, and beloved grandchildren Jordyn and Colton Styles. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Maggiore Amato; brothers, Albert Maggiore, Robert Maggiore and his wife Susan Maggiore Bach; and brother-in-law, Charles Hoag. She was predeceased by brothers, Angelo, Anthony, Vincent, and Paul Maggiore; sisters, Genevieve Maggiore and Rena Maggiore Hoag; as well as her brother-in-law, Joseph Amato, and sisters-in-law, Jean Maggiore, Miriam Partridge Maggiore Sobrado, Dolores Maggiore, and Jeanne Maggiore. She leaves behind her good friend of many years, Eleanor McSpirit, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will start at 1 p.m. with burial following in Mount Marion Cemetery, Mount Marion, N.Y. Gilda loved her many dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ulster County SPCA (http://www.uc spca.org/). To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.CarrFH.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 17, 2019