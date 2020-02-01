|
WOBURN, MASS.- Gina M. McGinnis, 53, of Woburn, Mass., died Jan. 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Kingston, a daughter of Louise Rota McGinnis and the late John J. McGinnis. A Kingston High School graduate, class of ’85, Gina received a BA in Communications / Journalism from SUNY New Paltz in 1989. She graduated the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, majoring in Drug Regulatory Affairs and Health Sciences. Gina was the Associate Director, Regulatory Project Management for EMD Serono, Inc., in Billerica, Mass. She previously worked at Tesaro, Inc., and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Her professional affiliations included Project Management Institute (PMI), Drug Information Assoc. (DIA) and Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS).A parishioner of St. Barbara’s Catholic Church, Gina was a lector and volunteer with the RCIA Program in Woburn. Daughter of Louise McGinnis of Kingston, aunt and godmother of Kathy Bush (Mickey) of Saugerties, aunt of Donna Wadnola (Tom) of Lake Katrine and Patty Benson (Bob) of Highland, and cousin of Jennifer Rios, Devon Rios, Stefanie, Tommy, Lexi, Diaunte, and Jenesis Wadnola. Her beloved cats, White Paw who died in 1992, Jasper who died in 2015, and Naboo who was born in 2012. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cycle for Survival
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020