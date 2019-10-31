|
SAUGERTIES- Giovanna Ann Furbush died suddenly, Oct. 22, 2019, in Saugerties. She was 37 year old. Born Jan. 24, 1982; she is the daughter of Harry Rustad and Margaret Iannace Rustad. On Jan. 6, 2001, she married Christopher Furbush. They have been living in Taylor, Ariz., for the past four years where they attended the Church of Latter Day Saints. Giovanna was a member of the Change Point Group in Arizona and had previously been employed at Arby’s as a shift manager. She was also a supporter of St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughter, Amelia Furbush; her siblings, Holly Hall of Missouri, Chris Rustad of West Camp, and Rebecca Rustad of Stone Ridge; her father-in-law, Keith Furbush; and by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Visiting hours will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Saugerties followed by a service tol be held 8 p.m. Cremation will follow privately. Please offer your condolences for Giovanna and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/giovanna-ann-furbush
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019