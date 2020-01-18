|
KINGSTON- Giovanni “John” Gagliardi, 93, of Kingston died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The son of Maria and Gaetano Gagliardi, John was born in Paterno, a small town in the province of Calabria, Italy, on Aug. 6, 1926. He worked in several family-owned businesses before immigrating to North America in the 50's. He boarded the ocean liner Saturnia in Naples, Italy, and arrived in Halifax, Canada, 10 days later, on June 18, 1951. From there, he went to Montreal where he worked as a stonecutter and a baker. In August 1953, John’s future wife Maria immigrated from their hometown in Italy, arriving in New York and heading to Montreal shortly thereafter. They were married in Canada and lived there for a year before relocating to Kingston, New York, where Gagliardi lived until his death. He briefly worked at the Rainbow Inn as a line cook and for the Borden Ice Cream franchise, delivering and installing refrigeration equipment. He soon began working with his uncle, John Gagliardi, who owned the Kozy Tavern Restaurant and Bar since the early 20th century. In 1962, he became the proprietor of the family-owned business, which he continued to manage with his wife for the next 40 years until he retired in 2003. A longtime member of the Moose Lodge and parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Kingston, John was also an avid gardener. John is survived by his daughter, Nancy and son-in-law Declan Denehan of Stone Ridge and New York City; Paola DaSilva Gagliardi and Gio Gagliardi (Kingston); Teresa (Tucci) Brown (Albany); Joseph Tucci (Poughkeepsie); and numerous nieces and nephews in Italy. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Maria who passed in 2008, and daughter, Gisela, who passed 2012. John will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral on Wednesday at 9 a.m.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of John with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of John by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/giovanni-john-gagliardi
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020