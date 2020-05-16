Gladys E. Brouard Gray
LAKE KATRINE- Gladys E. Brouard Gray, 98, of Kingston died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at TenBroeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Katrine. Born Sept. 15, 1921 in Pearl River, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late John A. and Lila (Ricker) Miller. Gladys enjoyed living for many years in Orlando, Fla., with her late husband, John "Jack" Brouard. Gladys was an avid baker, quilter, and crafter. Her family still enjoys many of her creations. Her dogs were an integral part of her life over the years and she doted on them. Surviving are a nephew, Stuart Gray and his wife Catherine; a niece, Kim Bradley and her husband Bryan; grand-nephew and nieces, Kevin Gray and his wife Michelle, Keri Messerich and her husband Darian, Amanda Bradley, and Meredith Bradley; great-grand nephews and nieces, Spencer, Logan, Cade, and Lara Messerich, Joseph and Christopher Buboltz, and Eliza Gray. Gladys was predeceased by her husbands, John "Jack" Brouard, and Arthur Gray; her brother and siste, John A. Miller, G. Gwendolyn Miller; and a nephew, John F. Miller. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. Services will be private.

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
