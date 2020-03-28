|
RED HOOK- Gladys Mae (Palmer) Fasce of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on March 25, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. Over the years her adoring family referred to her as “Jigger” or “Mema” Born on Aug. 3, 1942 in Stephentown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank Palmer and Maybelle Wixsom. In 1960, Gladys graduated from New Lebanon Central School in Lebanon Springs, N.Y. Gladys married her loving husband Dr. Charles Fasce, Jr. on April 21, 1961 in Albany, N.Y. Charles predeceased Gladys in November 2018 after 57 years of love and care for each other. Gladys was a devoted mother and wife who stayed home raising all her children providing a nurturing home to her children. As her children grew and had children of their own, she was the proudest grandmother always excited when there was another baby on the way to grace her family. One of Gladys’ biggest loves was her county music. She spent many summers at Hunter Mountain enjoying the country festivals with her friends sporting her cowboy boots and hat (her favorite being her purple cowboy hat). She never missed a birthday or an anniversary, either with a card or a quick phone call, to let you know she was thinking about you.Gladys was a communicant of St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook. She was an avid bowler, loved her soap operas, watching her game shows and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her home was your home. Gladys is survived by her children, Margaret “Pam” (Henry Jr.) Kaus of Lake City, Fla., Tracey (Robert) Gaul of Kingston, N.Y., James Fasce of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Anthony W. (Shannon) Fasce of Red Hook, N.Y., Chrys (Wayne Jr.) Zittel of Red Hook, N.Y., and Rebecca Fasce of Red Hook, N.Y.; her siblings, Moe Haines of Pittsfield, Mass., Elizabeth Lacy of Pittsfield, Mass., and John (Mary) Palmer of Pittsfied, Mass.; her sisters-in-law, Alma “Pinky” Palmer of West Sand Lake, N.Y., and Mary Patricia Fasce of Pittsfield, Mass.; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Nancy Fasce of Fenton, Mo.; her grandchildren Michael, David, Cory, Danielle, Andrew, Henry III, Justin, Christian “CJ” and Daniel;15 great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, a son, Anthony Michael Fasce, and a brother, Raymond Palmer predeceased her. Gladys’ family would like to especially thank Father Patrick Buckley who has always been a source of strength and healing during the difficult times with her and her husband Charles. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in Gladys’s memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gladys-mae-palmer-fasce
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 29, 2020