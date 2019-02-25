|
|
Glen A. Brown KINGSTON- Glen A. Brown, 52, of Kingston passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus with his wife and family at his side. Born June 19, 1966 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John Brown and Elizabeth (Bridge) Keane. Glen was a fence installer for 30 years, ending his career working for AMK Fencing in Kingston. Surviving is his wife, Marie A. Brown; his son, Jason Smith and his fiancée Jessica Lane; his daughter, Miranda Brown; his brothers and sisters, Edward Butcher and his wife Donna, Leslie Miles, Warren Brown, and Dody DeCicco and her husband James; and his grandchildren, JayLynn Brown, Ayllah Peck, Tyler Lane, and Kilee Smith. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Brown family will receive friends for memorial visitation on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 26, 2019