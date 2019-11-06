Home

Glenn J. Unson, 43, of Clermont, N.Y., passed away tragically on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.Born on July 6th, 1976, in Kingston, N.Y., he was the son of Florence Unson of Kingston, N.Y. and the late Bruce D. Unson.Glenn was a graduate of Red Hook High School.For many years, Glenn worked in the construction trades and ran his own contracting business. Glenn always lived his life on his own terms. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing- especially deer season, striper and salmon fishing. He always made time to spend with his nephew, Daniel, on the family farm riding four wheelers.In addition to his mother, he is survived by two loving sisters, Amy (Ken) Unson Bendix of Clermont, N.Y., and Audrey Unson of Red Hook, N.Y.; a nephew Daniel Bendix of Clermont; his aunts and uncles, Elaine (Ren) Tate of Rhinecliff, N.Y., Christine Unson of Clifton Park, N.Y., Loraine Unson of Clifton Park, N.Y., Eugene (Melody) O'Dell of Highland, NY, and Ernest O'Dell of Coxsackie, N.Y.; along with several cousins, extended family and friends.Friends will be received at the Burnett & White Funeral Home in Red Hook on Saturday, Nov. 9 th , 2019 from 3 to 6 pm. Interment will be private in Viewmont Cemetery, Germantown.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y.For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/glenn-unson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 7, 2019
