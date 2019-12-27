|
KERHONKSON- Glenn Winston VanKleeck, 59, of Kerhonkson passed away on Dec. 23, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1960 in Kingston; the son of Winston S. and Evelyn (Schotter) VanKleeck. Glenn was the loving husband of Susan (Sheeley) VanKleeck.Glenn worked as law enforcement with the Ulster County Sheriffs Office for 34 years and recently retired as Sergeant. He served on the Dive Team and the Marine Patrol, and was a D.A.R.E. Instructor for 10 years. Glenn was a member of the Samsonville Methodist Church and was a member of the Rondout Valley Rod & Gun Club and an avid outdoorsman.Glenn was loved by whoever he knew or came in contact with. He was tall in structure but a gentle giant. He enjoyed the simple things in life like spending time with his beloved pets Sammie, Stevie and Shawnie who always put a smile on his face. Glenn endured more than anyone should ever have to the past three years but he faced it with bravery and courage in this most difficult time in his life. He was well respected in the community and well liked. He had the finest reputation as a police officer and wore his uniform proudly for all those years. He will be sadly missed by all and forever in our hearts.Glenn requested there be no funeral services. Donations in his name may be made to the ASPCA and/or to the Ulster County Lyme Disease Foundation.Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Glenn’s family, please visit humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/glenn-winston-vankleeck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 28, 2019