Gloria A. Trice KINGSTON- Gloria A. Trice, 85 of Golden Hill Drive formerly of Country Club Drive, Mount Marion died Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born July 28, 1933 in Kingston; she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Emma (Hornbeck) Tresaloni. Surviving is her son, Paul Trice and his wife Judy, and her sisters, Teri Van Steenburg and Carol Lussier. Her husband, Henry J. Trice, and sister, Shirley Leonard, both died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. A service will complete the gathering at 5 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019