Gloriajean, Francine & Bob, we love you, & please know that you are in our thoughts during this difficult time. Our Moms were so special. As twins they held an uncanny, unique bond. As identical twins, I felt lucky that when I visited, it was like being able to see my own Mom again. The videos I took about 3 years ago, I will treasure - She was happily singing along with Gabe. Aunt Gloria was a vibrant, fun-loving & stylish woman even then, at 90. We will miss her dearly.

Kathy Nealis & Gabe Cicale

Family