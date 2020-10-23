1/
Gloria F. Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLASSBORO, N.J.- Gloria F. Nichols (nee Fatherree), on Oct. 21, 2020, of Glassboro, N.J. Age 93. Devoted mother of Robert R. Brueckner, Gloriajean E. Rubino, and Francine Copeland (Guy). Dear identical twin of the late Eileen Nealis. Gloria’s life will be honored and remembered privately by her family. “A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering” http://www.lastingmemories.com/gloria-f-nichols

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 23, 2020
Aunt Gloria and mom are side by side again ❤❤❤,❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Jimmy
Family
October 23, 2020
My “Pretty Little Auntie” will be missed so. Peace be in your hears Bob, Gloriajean, and Francine.
Helona
Family
October 23, 2020
Gloriajean, Francine & Bob, we love you, & please know that you are in our thoughts during this difficult time. Our Moms were so special. As twins they held an uncanny, unique bond. As identical twins, I felt lucky that when I visited, it was like being able to see my own Mom again. The videos I took about 3 years ago, I will treasure - She was happily singing along with Gabe. Aunt Gloria was a vibrant, fun-loving & stylish woman even then, at 90. We will miss her dearly.
Kathy Nealis & Gabe Cicale
Family
October 23, 2020
Goodbye to a dear friend. I will always remember her for all the great fun we had at the Casinos in Atlantic City and for great times at her daughter Gloria's home in NJ. She was funny sensitive and always understanding...we laughed and laughed....She will surley be missed. Bonnie
Bonnie
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved